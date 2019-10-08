Saudi Arabia Hosts 24,000 Tourists Within First 10 Days of New Visa Scheme's Implementation

Saudi Arabia welcomed a record 24,000 foreign visitors within the first 10 days of the implementation of instant tourist visas, a new initiative by the kingdom to boost tourism and reduce its reliance on oil revenue, said a report.



China topped the list of visitors to the kingdom, followed by the UK and US, said a report in Arab News.

European nations France and Germany were also on the list, with Canada, Malaysia and Russia just behind the top three. Australia and Kazakhstan were in ninth and 10th place, it said.

The recently announced visa system was introduced in a bid to attract 100 million tourists by 2030 as part of the Vision 2030 program.

Outside of religious journeys, the new visa does not exclude any visitor on religious grounds and successful applicants can make multiple visits to the kingdom within a 12 month period, provided each visit does not exceed 90 days, the report said.