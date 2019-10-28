Saudi Arabia: Hotel Sector Eyes Profits from New Tourist Visa Program

Millennium Taiba and Al Aqeeq, 5-star hotels at the heart of Madinah, are strongly optimistic about the demand to be created post the launch of the new tourist visa program in the kingdom Saudi Arabia. Initially available to the US, British and EU’s Schengen zone, tourists from 49 countries will be eligible for the new visa with convenient facilities.







The kingdom received 24,000 visitors within just 10 days from the launch of the new program, where tourists can get their visa on arrival after applying on the online portal. The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage announces that the governments look forward to attracting 100 million annually by 2030; which will have a positive impact on the total GDP of the kingdom raising the contribution of tourism from 3% to 10%.



This year, Millennium Taiba and Al Aqeeq are expecting more visitors as the tourist visa program will boost the tourism sector in the kingdom, attract travel agencies from around the globe, and influence new collaborations.

Comprising 208 rooms elegantly designed and equipped with the latest amenities, Millennium Taiba Hotel Madinah is a perfect getaway for guests who are looking for unforgettable memories at the heart of Madinah. The hotel also offers a wide range of culinary art experiences throughout its various restaurants and food outlets. While Millennium Al Aqeeq offers its guests a premium view to the holy Haram of Madinah and easy access to four historical sites within Madinah. With 505 rooms, classically and elegantly designed, the hotel provides access to 4 historic mosques, the lively Old Bazaar, as well as the commercial, financial, and shopping hub.



Mr Ibrahim Sindi, Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing at the properties said, “We are extremely optimistic about the new tourist visa program. Our expectations go beyond driving more visitors and strengthen the occupancy rates, the new program will help sustain the occupancy rates over various seasons of the year. This will give Muslim tourists an unprecedented chance to discover the extraordinary beauty of Saudi Arabia and try our hotel luxurious services while visiting Madinah.”