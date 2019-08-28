  1. Home
Saudi Arabia Introduces New List of Labor Violations, Penalties

Published August 28th, 2019 - 08:28 GMT
The ministry warned employers against forcing new mothers from returning to work during maternity leave, saying this would result in a fine of SAR10,000 (USD2,600).
The ministry warned employers against forcing new mothers from returning to work during maternity leave, saying this would result in a fine of SAR10,000 (USD2,600). (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Women have a considerable share of the list in order to protect them from the violations.
The Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development has approved some amendments in the Executive Regulations of the Labor Law, introducing a new list of violations and penalties.

According to the new regulations, a fine of SAR50,000 (USD13,000) will be slapped on those who are involved in selling work visas or act as brokers in the sale of visas.

Women have a considerable share of the list in order to protect them from the violations.

The ministry warned employers against forcing new mothers from returning to work during maternity leave, saying this would result in a fine of SAR10,000 (USD2,600).

Company owners who do not provide enough space and privacy for female employees at non-client based jobs will face a fine of SR25,000 (USD6,000).

Failing to provide security protection or an electronic security system for all establishments that hire women results in a fine of SAR20,000 (USD5,300).

Economist Dr. Salem Baajajeh stated to Asharq Al-Awsat that the Ministry seeks to improve the labor market and enact more regulations that would bolster the business environment.

This in turn will lead to the hiring of more Saudis and drop in unemployment, he noted.

