Saudi Arabia, Japan to Boost Bilateral Ties in Energy, Technology

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman discussed with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi possible ways to boost bilateral ties especially in the energy and technology fields.

A statement on Saturday revealed that the meeting focused on cooperation in the Circular Carbon Economy, the production of hydrogen fuels, and renewable energy, in addition to the importance of global oil markets’ stability.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco said it has sent the world’s first shipment of blue ammonia to Japan, in partnership with the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, and SABIC.

Aramco also said that the shipment of blue ammonia to Japan was supported by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.

Also, the G20 Energy Ministers meeting, which was concluded last week under Saudi Arabia's presidency, decided on endorsing the circular carbon economy and committed to reduce emissions for a sustained economic recovery.

"Building upon previous comments made by the G20 Energy Ministers in past Presidencies, we endorse the Circular Carbon Economy Platform and its framework (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Remove) while acknowledging and recognizing the key importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions," a G20 statement read.