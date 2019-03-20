Saudi Arabia Launches 4 Projects Worth $23 Billion to Boost Entertainment

70,000 Jobs to Be Created, SR50 billion Investment Opportunities. (Shutterstock)

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman launched on Tuesday four entertainment projects in Riyadh worth SR86 billion ($23 billion).



King Salman also ordered that one of the capital’s main roads should be named after Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. The road, which links King Khalid Road in the west and Janadriyah Road in the east, has a length of 30 km.



The four projects include King Salman Park, Riyadh Green, Sports Track and Riyadh Art.



The projects are expected to generate 70,000 new jobs for citizens in various sectors and offer investment opportunities worth SR50 billion to local and foreign investors.

During a ceremony, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, briefed the King on the salient features of the four mega projects.



The King Salman Park project aims to increase the per capita share of green space in Riyadh by 16 times, where more than 7.5 million trees will be planted.



The art center is set to include cultural and artistic institutions such as museums, theaters, and galleries to transform Riyadh into an “open exhibition” hosting the works of 1,000 local and international artists.



The sports track will connect the city from Wadi Hanifa in the east to Wadi Sulai in the west, extending for 135 kilometers, and will include cycling and horseback riding tracks, in addition to jogging tracks and sports and cultural centers.



The projects are now in the phase of studies and design. The implementation will start during the second half of 2019.