Saudi Arabia Launches 7 Solar Projects Worth $1.5 Billion
The combined generation capacity will be 1.51 gigawatts (GW), enough to power 226,500 households. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia has launched the second phase of its Renewable Energy Program, which will comprise seven solar projects worth $1.5 billion.
The combined generation capacity will be 1.51 gigawatts (GW), enough to power 226,500 households, according to a statement from the Renewable Energy Project Development Office of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources.
The projects will be tendered by mid-2019, after expressions of interest were first invited at Monday’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program launch in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia to Implement 12 Renewable Energy Projects Worth of $7 Billion
Increasing Renewable Energy Production is on Saudi's Top List
They are expected to create more than 4,500 jobs during construction, operations and maintenance.
Saudi Arabia’s Renewable Energy Program seeks to achieve more than 25GW of wind and solar power generation in the next five years, and close to 60GW over the next decade; of which 40GW will be generated from solar energy, with a further 16GW of onshore wind.
Overall, Saudi Arabia aims to create a renewable energy capability of more than 200GW over the next decade.
