Saudi Arabia Launches Digital ID Service for Expats

Published March 14th, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
The Ministry of Interior’s online Absher service was introduced to increase productivity and promote more efficient work practices within government departments, while raising customer satisfaction levels. (Shutterstock)
Saudi arabia's authorities have launched a digital version of the Muqeem, or resident, ID for foreign workers.

The General Directorate of Passports launched the digital version on the Absher individuals app.

The Ministry of Interior’s online Absher service was introduced to increase productivity and promote more efficient work practices within government departments, while raising customer satisfaction levels.

Through the service, all details can be viewed electronically through a QR code. Users can also download a copy of their digital ID on a smart device for use without an internet connection.

