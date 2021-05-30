Saudi Arabia Lifts Travel Ban on UAE, Germany, US and 8 Other Countries

The countries include the UAE, German, USA, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, UK, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and France.
The authorities moved them off the red list due the countries efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said it will re-allow visitors from 11 countries which were put on the red list earlier, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
