Saudi Arabia Mulls Gas Network Extension With UAE, Oman

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia was in talks with the UAE and Oman to extend a regional gas network after the country's largest gas discovery.

He also said that local demand for gasoline and electricity has fallen after reforms in the local energy price.

Al-Falih predicted that domestic energy consumption would decrease by 1.5-2 million barrels per day of oil equivalent by 2030 after local reforms.

"Aramco is seeking to develop gas resources in the Kingdom to meet local needs with potential export in the future,” he added.