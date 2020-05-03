Saudi Arabia: Nearly $320 Million Distributed to Local Employees in Private Sector

Almost $320 million have been distributed to over 40,000 Saudi citizens to help support local employees working in the private sector, impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported citing the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI).

Over 80,000 firms and more than 400,000 Saudi nationals, representing 23 percent of the total citizens in the private sector and who are registered with the GOSI have benefited from the financial support, GOSI governor Sulaiman Al-Quweiz said.

Al-Quweiz said the process for creating an application for the support request is simple and straightforward. He added that any issues over eligibility have been removed.

He also said those who submitted their applications after the end of the scheduled time and during the month of April, will be paid the compensation for May on June 1.

Earlier in April, King Salman approved exceptions for unemployment insurance (SANED) to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus, on the private sector, who may lose their jobs due to the pandemic.