Saudi Arabia: No Date Set for International Flights

No specific date has been determined for the return of international flights in Saudi Arabia, a news report said.
Saudi Arabia's General Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) “stressed that there is no specific date yet for the resumption of international flights; the decision will be taken based on the evaluation of the Saudi competent authorities," Arab News reported citing a Tweet.
"GACA urges everyone to take information updates solely from official sources,” said the Tweet in Arabic.
Saudi Arabia suspended international flights in mid-March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Since then, the country has emerged from a strict lockdown and travel restrictions between cities have been eased. In June, domestic air travel saw 750,000 passengers transit through Saudi airports, the report said.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright 2020 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group