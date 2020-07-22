Saudi Arabia: No Date Set for International Flights

No specific date has been determined for the return of international flights in Saudi Arabia, a news report said.

Saudi Arabia's General Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) “stressed that there is no specific date yet for the resumption of international flights; the decision will be taken based on the evaluation of the Saudi competent authorities," Arab News reported citing a Tweet.

"GACA urges everyone to take information updates solely from official sources,” said the Tweet in Arabic.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights in mid-March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Since then, the country has emerged from a strict lockdown and travel restrictions between cities have been eased. In June, domestic air travel saw 750,000 passengers transit through Saudi airports, the report said.