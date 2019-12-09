Saudi Arabia: No More Segregation in Restaurants

  1. Home
Published December 9th, 2019 - 09:00 GMT
Restaurants no longer need to specify private spaces. (Shutterstock)
The Ministry of Municipalities and Rural Affairs announced on Sunday a decision to end requirements of segregation in restaurants in a statement published by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The statement listed a number of newly-approved technical requirements for buildings, schools, stores, and sports centers, among others.

Among the regulations announced was “removing a requirement by restaurants to have an entrance for single men and (another) for families.”

Restaurants no longer need to “specify private spaces,” said the ministry.

The statement noted that the list of published decisions was aimed at attracting investments and creating greater business opportunities.

