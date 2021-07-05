  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Saudi Arabia Pledges $17.25 Million to Support Egyptian SMEs

Saudi Arabia Pledges $17.25 Million to Support Egyptian SMEs

Published July 5th, 2021 - 06:30 GMT
Saudi Arabia Pledges $17.25 Million to Support Egyptian SMEs
Saudi Arabia Grant Management Committee has awarded 1.5 billion pounds to support the financing of 2,500 projects in 27 Egyptian governorates. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The announcement came after three days of meetings in Cairo between the ministry and the Saudi Arabia’s Grant Management Committee.
Saudi Arabia is to provide 270 million Egyptian pounds ($17.25 million) to help support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt, Rania Al-Mashat, the Egyptian minister of international cooperation, announced on Sunday.


The announcement came after three days of meetings in Cairo between the ministry and the Saudi Arabia’s Grant Management Committee. The committee decided that Banque Misr would receive 70 million pounds from the grant’s funds to finance the purchasing of factory machinery, transportation and medical equipment, and devices for laboratories and hospitals.

Also ReadEgypt: 73 Percent of SMEs Optimistic about Future GrowthEgypt: 73 Percent of SMEs Optimistic about Future Growth

The Industrial Development Bank was granted 100 million pounds to finance clean energy and to purchase additional equipment. Additionally, the Bank of Cairo was granted 100 million pounds to finance microenterprises.

Al-Mashat said the grant aims to support the development of SMEs in Egypt and to be a catalyst for job creation.

In total, the Saudi Arabia Grant Management Committee has awarded 1.5 billion pounds to support the financing of 2,500 projects in 27 Egyptian governorates.

Also ReadEgypt: 73 Percent of SMEs Optimistic about Future GrowthEmirates Development Bank Joins Forces with Beehive to Boost SME Financing
Tags:SMEsEgyptSaudiArabia

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...