Saudi Arabia Shuts Down Malls, Suspends All Entertainment Activities and Events

Saudi Arabia has announced more strict measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, including the suspension of all events and parties, including weddings, corporate meetings and gatherings for a period of 30 days from today, reported SPA.
For a period of 10 days, which may be extended, the following restrictions have also been announced:
These measures were put in place in light of emerging indicators of "an increase in the epidemic curve" in some regions of Saudi Arabia caused by lax implementation of precautionary measures, stated the report, citing an official source at the Ministry of Interior.
The decision follows a second outbreak of Covid-19 in some countries, and as an effort to preserve public health and prevent the outbreak of a second wave of the epidemic in the kingdom, which may further strain the country's health facilities.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group