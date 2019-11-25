Saudi Arabia: Stock Market Witnesses a Sixth Straight Session of Gains

  1. Home
Published November 25th, 2019 - 07:43 GMT
The country’s banking sector continues to enjoy a high level of liquidity, the Kingdom’s central bank governor said on Sunday. (Shutterstock)

Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose in early trade on Sunday and was set for a sixth straight session of gains, led by banking shares, which also bolstered the Dubai index.

The benchmark Saudi index edged up 0.1%, with the Kingdom’s largest lender National Commercial Bank increasing 1.6%, and Saudi British Bank gaining 1%.

The country’s banking sector continues to enjoy a high level of liquidity, the Kingdom’s central bank governor said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

The statement could allay market fears that Saudi oil giant Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO) - which could be the world’s largest so far - might soak up market liquidity as Saudi investors direct their wealth towards the offering.

The IPO has attracted approximately 73 billion riyals ($19.5 billion) in institutional and retail orders so far, Saudi Arabia’s Samba Financial Group said on Thursday.

The Dubai index rose 0.3%, helped by a 0.4% rise in Dubai Islamic Bank and a 3% gain in its top lender Emirates NBD.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was flat, with market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank easing 0.1%, but Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank up 0.8%.

Saudi Aramco Order Attracts $19.47 Billion So Far

Via SyndiGate.info


