Saudi Arabia Transfers $60 Millions to Palestine

Saudi Arabia has transferred $60 million to the Palestinian Finance Ministry. (Shutterstock)

Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday that it has transferred $60 million to the Palestinian Finance Ministry.

The Saudi ambassador to Egypt, Osama bin Ahmed al-Nugali, said in a statement that the $60 million, transferred from the Saudi Development Fund, makes up its monthly contribution to support the Palestinian Authority’s budget for November and December 2018 as well as January 2019.

Read More

Russia Grants $10 Million to Palestinian Refugees

London Biggest Palestinian Festival Globally

He affirmed that this contribution is part of his country’s permanent support to the Palestinian question at the political, economic and humanitarian levels.