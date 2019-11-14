Saudi Arabia Travelers Lead Global Demand for High-Tech Travel

Saudi Arabian travellers are leading global demand for high-tech travel, said Travelport, a leading travel technology company in its 2019 Global Digital Traveler Research, which surveyed 23,000 people from 20 countries.

• Three quarters (74 per cent) of Saudi Arabian travellers require concierge services such as local maps and restaurants on their smartphones (60 per cent globally)

• 71 per cent also prefer in-room technology such as a smart TVs and Bluetooth speakers from accommodation (60 per cent globally)

• Nearly three quarters (74 per cent) of Saudi Arabian travellers consider it important whether an airline offers a good digital experience when booking a flight

• Like global peers, 76 per cent of Saudi Arabian travellers prioritize value over cost (86 per cent globally)

• Customer service was however highlighted as the top priority to travellers in Saudi Arabia (78 per cent)

Technology, however, is not always the answer with two fifths (40 per cent) of Saudi Arabian travellers saying they find not being able to speak to a human frustrating. This is similar to the feedback from global respondents (42 per cent).

David Gomes, head of Middle East and Africa, Air Travel Partners, said: “Saudi Arabian travellers want a digitally-savvy travel experience which is as engaging as the experience provided by best retailers. At Travelport, we will continue to accelerate developments in all these areas, and more, to help the industry keep pace with the rapidly evolving needs of the modern traveller.”