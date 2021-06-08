Saudi Arabia, Tunisia Discuss Boosting Cooperation In Tourism

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb met Tunisian Tourism Minister Habib Ammar in the Tunisian capital on Monday. During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed bilateral relations. They discussed ways to boost ties and increase cooperation in the field of tourism.



Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al-Saqr was also present.



Saudi Arabia is taking several measures to strengthen its tourism sector by forging partnerships with different countries and international organizations.



The Kingdom has taken steps to develop its tourism infrastructure to boost the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product and create employment opportunities for locals.



Riyadh aims to raise the contribution of its tourism sector to its GDP from 3 percent to 10 percent, in a bid to modernize its economy and veer away from oil dependence.



Saudi Arabia opened up to international tourism in September 2019 and has since announced several megaprojects to attract visitors, including a $530 million fund to develop key destinations across the Kingdom.



On Sunday, Saudi Arabia and Greece signed a cooperation agreement on sustainable coastal and marine tourism.