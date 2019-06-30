Saudi Arabia Unveils Masterplan for World's Largest Entertainment City

Saudi-based Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) has unveiled the masterplan for its giant entertainment city project in Riyadh.





Spread over a 334-sq-km area, Qiddiya, an integrated destination for entertainment, sports and the arts, is set to become the world’s largest entertainment city by 2030.

The announcement on Wednesday comes after an extensive design process, and revealed a meticulous plan that complements the epic natural landscape of the region, and creates a vast pedestrian-oriented district, reported Arab News.

The masterplan for the project, created in conjunction with Denmark-based (BIG) was constructed with careful consideration to the natural patterns that have been etched on the site throughout history, giving rise to a green belt network carrying visitors throughout the property on roads, bike paths and walkways built within an enhanced landscape environment.

Adjacent to this district is a major outdoor entertainment venue, capable of hosting events of 5,000 to 40,000 visitors in a park-like setting, and punctuated with active skating and skiing facilities.

The 2022 opening phase features Six Flags Qiddiya, a family-oriented park filled with rides and attractions distributed throughout six themed areas said the report, citing a top official.

"The people of Saudi Arabia share the universal desire for enriching experiences, and our plan allows Qiddiya to unlock access to these experiences in a new and culturally relevant way, encouraging personal and professional pursuits that foster enrichment," remarked CEO Michael Reininger.

The site is organised around five primary development nodes, each with a unique purpose.

The Resort Core represents the heart of Qiddiya, where four gated-attractions surround a central specialty retail, dining and entertainment district along with a portfolio of distinctive resort hotels.

A second feature park is a water-oriented sports and entertainment attraction, which includes an integrated resort hotel.