Saudi Arabia, US Discuss Oil Market Stability

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received in Riyadh on Monday US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, reported the Saudi Press Agency.





Discussions focused on bolstering bilateral relations and energy, climate and technology investments.

They also covered the oil markets.

Prince Abdulaziz underscored Saudi Arabia’s role in stabilizing the oil market and its complete commitment to meet demands in line with its role as a trusted global exporter.

The officials tackled the role members of OPEC and non-OPEC countries in coordinating production and seriously seeking to achieve balance in the oil market to back the development of the global economy and encourage more oil investments.