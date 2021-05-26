  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Saudi Arabia, World Bank Allocate $100 Million for Global Tourism Fund

Saudi Arabia, World Bank Allocate $100 Million for Global Tourism Fund

Published May 26th, 2021 - 10:30 GMT
Saudi Arabia, World Bank Allocate $100 Million for Global Tourism Fund
The global tourism sector is plotting its recovery from the pandemic after a devastating year of lockdowns and travel restrictions which forced the closure of resorts worldwide and sent thousands of businesses into bankruptcy. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
It will be the first global fund dedicated specifically to supporting global tourism growth

Saudi Arabia, in partnership with the World Bank, pledged $100 million to establish the International Fund for Comprehensive Tourism, said Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al- Khateeb.

It will be the first global fund dedicated specifically to supporting global tourism growth, as it aims to build human and institutional capacity across the pandemic-battered sector, Al-Khateeb said on the sidelines of the Tourism Recovery Summit 2021 in Riyadh, Argaam reported.

Also ReadEgypt Prioritizes Vaccination of Tourism WorkersEgypt Prioritizes Vaccination of Tourism Workers


The global tourism sector is plotting its recovery from the pandemic after a devastating year of lockdowns and travel restrictions which forced the closure of resorts worldwide and sent thousands of businesses into bankruptcy.

Tags:TourismSaudi ArabiaWorld Bank

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...