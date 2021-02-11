  1. Home
Saudi Arabia's GDP Soars 2.8 Percent in Q4 2020

Published February 11th, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
The seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product (GDP) of Saudi Arabia recorded a growth rate of 2.8% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020, a media report said.

The flash estimates for quarterly GDP published by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) provide more timely information on the Saudi economy to decision makers and users for economic activities, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Moreover, international organizations use the seasonal adjusted data to make economic comparisons between countries, it added.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

