Saudi Aramco In Advanced Talks On Up to $25 Billion Reliance Deal - Report

Saudi oil behemoth, Aramco, is in advanced talks to acquire 20% stake in India's Reliance Industries Ltd's oil refining and chemicals business for about $20 billion to $25 billion in Aramco's shares, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Aramco is in advanced talks to buy a stake worth up to $25 billion in the oil refining and chemicals business of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries https://t.co/nztNYGYKRQ pic.twitter.com/3GJuoIYni4 — Bloomberg (@business) August 16, 2021

The deal could be finalized as soon as the coming weeks, according to the report, which cited people with knowledge of the matter.



In 2019, Reliance announced a sale of a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals business to Saudi Aramco for $15 billion, but the deal was hindered due to fall in oil prices and demand caused by the pandemic.



Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Reliance declined to comment.