Saudi Aramco Appoints First Woman to Head Overseas Office

Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil exporter, has appointed its first woman head of an overseas office, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.





Marwa Al Khuzaim will helm Aramco Asia Singapore from December, taking over from Nader Al Arfaj, they said.

Al Khuzaim is currently a supply chain director at Aramco Chemicals Company, a unit of Aramco, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her appointment comes before the world's most profitable company starts a share sale on November 17 in an initial public offering (IPO) that may raise between $20 billion and $40 billion.