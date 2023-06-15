  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Saudi Aramco tops Middle East

Saudi Aramco tops Middle East

Published June 15th, 2023 - 10:10 GMT
Saudi Aramco tops the Middle East Market
Aramco logo is seen on phone with oil derricks in background. (Sutterstock)
Highlights
ARAMCO's brand value has increased by 7%

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia's public oil and gas group Aramco moved up 5 places in the global market ranking and was dubbed the most valuable brand in the Middle East according to a Kantar BrandZ report issued on Wednesday.

Also ReadAramco posts Q1 profits, beats expectationsAramco posts Q1 profits, beats expectations

Based on the Most Valuable Global Brands report, ARAMCO's brand value has increased by 7 percent, year on year.

Aramco was also dubbed the top oil company in the world by Forbes.

In the meantime, American gas and oil corporation Exxon Mobil, Aramco's closest competitor, reportedly made $62 billion last year in profits. Whereas Aramco made a whopping $105 billion in profits, and has turned in positive results in the first quarter of 2023

Apple is the most valuable brand in the market, according to Kantar's report, as carried by Arabian Business.

Meanwhile, Google and Microsoft came in second and third, respectively. 

Martin Guerrieria, the head of Kantar Brandz revealed that: “this year’s results – despite the fall in aggregate value – are, in fact, a continuation of the long-term growth trend for brands, which began following the global financial crisis of 2008 and continued up until the start of the pandemic in 2020."

Aramco was founded in 1933 when Saudi Arabia and the Standard Oil Company of California signed an oil concession agreement.

Tags:OilSaudiArabiaSaudi AramcoAramco

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...