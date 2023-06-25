Saudi Aramco, Total Energies sign billions in new contracts

ALBAWABA – Saudi Aramco and Total Energies signed $11 billion worth of engineering, procurement and construction contracts on Saturday for the petrochemical Admiral complex expansion project at the SATORP refinery in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The project will house one of the largest facilities in the Gulf region, with a production capacity of 1,650 kilotons per annum of ethylene and other industrial gases.

The expansion is expected to attract more than $4 billion in additional investments in a variety of industrial sectors. New facilities will produce carbon fiber, lubricants, drilling fluids, detergents, food additives, auto parts and tires.

The expansion is also expected to provide about 7,000 direct and indirect local jobs.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Aramco Amin al-Nasser, said, “Today we take a big step forward in strengthening the partnership between Total Energies and Saudi Aramco.”

“This expansion project in SATORP is the latest in a long history of cooperation for nearly half a century between the two companies.”

For his part, Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and CEO of Total Energies, said, “this pioneering project opens a new page in our joint history with Saudi Aramco.”

Engineering, procurement and construction contracts were awarded to seven companies, including: