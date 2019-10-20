Saudi Aramco Updates Gasoline Prices for 4th Quarter of 2019

Saudi Aramco announced that the updated gasoline prices in Saudi Arabia starting from October 20, 2019 will be as follows: Gasoline 91 will be sold at 1.50 riyals per liter and gasoline 95 will be sold at 2.05 riyals per liter.





The prices cover the current October - December 2019 quarter.

The prices of the previous quarter that covered the months of July, August and September were as follows: gasoline 91 was sold at 1.53 riyals per liter and gasoline 95 was sold at 2.18 riyals per liter.

According to Saudi Aramco, this is in accordance with the governance procedures of pricing adjustment of approved energy and water products. The local prices of gasoline are subject to change due to changes in export prices from the Kingdom to international markets.