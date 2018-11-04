Saudi-Backed Softbank Fund Pours $1.1 Billion in Smart Glass Firm View

The tint of the company’s “dynamic glass” product can be automatically altered — helping minimize glare and reduce energy consumption by up to 20 percent, it says (Courtesy Views)

The Saudi Arabia-backed SoftBank Vision Fund has invested $1.1 billion in View, a company that makes Internet-connected windowpanes.



The tint of the company's "dynamic glass" product can be automatically altered — helping minimize glare and reduce energy consumption by up to 20 percent, it says



“We are excited to have this strong endorsement of our vision from SoftBank,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, CEO of View, in a statement.

“This investment enables us to scale our business to meet rapidly growing demand, and further expand our mission: Creating delightful human environments that are more intelligent, more connected and more personalized than ever before.”