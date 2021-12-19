  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Saudi-Based Jahez Prices IPO at $226 per Share

Saudi-Based Jahez Prices IPO at $226 per Share

Published December 19th, 2021 - 12:47 GMT
Saudi-Based Jahez Prices IPO at $226 per Share
The subscription period for individual investors tranche is set to take place from Dec. 23 until Dec. 26, 2021.

Saudi-based food delivery platform Jahez International Co., which competes with companies like Delivery Hero’s Hungerstation, announced its initial public offering price on parallel market Nomu at SR850 ($226) per share – the highest end of its indicative range, according to a bourse filing.

Also ReadTop Successful Online Food Delivery Apps in the WorldTop Successful Online Food Delivery Apps in the World
Jahez
Source: Twitter

According to the company, the final offer price has been set at 850 riyals ($226.48) per share, implying a market value of 8.9 billion riyals. Jahez aims to sell just over 2 million shares to raise about 1.8 billion Saudi riyals.

The subscription period for individual investors tranche is set to take place from Dec. 23 until Dec. 26, 2021, offering as many as 272,786 shares representing 14.4 percent of the total offering.

“The offering was met with strong interest from qualified institutional investors, which is a testament to the company’s financial and operational position, leading market position,” Ghassab Al Mandeel, Jahez' CEO.

Also ReadTop Successful Online Food Delivery Apps in the WorldUber to Acquire Food Delivery App Postmates
Tags:JahezFood deliverySaudi Arabia

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...