  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Saudi CEO Among 100 Most Powerful Women in the World

Saudi CEO Among 100 Most Powerful Women in the World

Published December 29th, 2019 - 08:15 GMT
Saudi CEO Among 100 Most Powerful Women in the World
Nashar previously served as a board member for Samba's global markets subsidiary and has over 20 years of experience in the commercial banking sector. (AFP)
Highlights
Samba Financial Group is Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets

Saudi Arabia’s Rania Nashar, Samba Financial Group CEO, has been named in Forbes 100 most powerful women in the world for the second time.

Nashar was ranked 97th in the list.

Samba Financial Group is Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, Forbes said.

Nashar previously served as a board member for Samba's global markets subsidiary and has over 20 years of experience in the commercial banking sector, it added.

The top-ranked woman for the ninth year in a row is German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Christine Lagarde, who was newly appointed president of the European Central Bank, comes second, while US Speaker Nancy Pelosi returns to the list in the number three spot.

Only 2 Arab Leaders Made it to Forbes' 'World's 100 Most Powerful Women'
Study: Saudi Arabia Ranks 9th Among Powerful Countries

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...