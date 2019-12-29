Saudi CEO Among 100 Most Powerful Women in the World

Saudi Arabia’s Rania Nashar, Samba Financial Group CEO, has been named in Forbes 100 most powerful women in the world for the second time.

Nashar was ranked 97th in the list.

Samba Financial Group is Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, Forbes said.

Nashar previously served as a board member for Samba's global markets subsidiary and has over 20 years of experience in the commercial banking sector, it added.

The top-ranked woman for the ninth year in a row is German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Christine Lagarde, who was newly appointed president of the European Central Bank, comes second, while US Speaker Nancy Pelosi returns to the list in the number three spot.