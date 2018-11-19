As Saudi Continues Its War in Yemen, the Kingdom Boasts $84.7 Billion Foreign Aid
The outstanding contributions of Saudi Arabia in the field of humanitarian aid and relief, amounted to $84.7 billion between 1996 and 2018. (Shutterstock)
Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), has stressed the outstanding contributions of Saudi Arabia in the field of humanitarian aid and relief, announcing that its foreign aid amounted to $84.7 billion between 1996 and 2018, benefiting as many as 79 countries.
This was unfolded during a symposium on Friday at the University of Warsaw in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Poland Mohammad bin Hussain Madani; Yemeni Ambassador to Poland Mervet Mujalli and a number of officials.
At the outset of the symposium, Al-Rabiah said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is keen on maintaining the security and stability, around the world especially in Yemen.
KSrelief Supervisor General added that the KSrelief provided 482 projects worth $1.924 billion, benefiting 42 countries, pointing out that the Kingdom plays host to 561,911 Yemeni visitors (refugees), 283,449 Syrian visitors (refugees) and 249,669 Rohingyas, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
