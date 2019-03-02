Saudi Entertainment Sector to Create 200,000 Jobs by 2030
Jeddah is a fertile region for private sphere investment in the leisure and entertainment industries. (Shutterstock)
Follow >
Click here to add Ahmed Banaja as an alert
Disable alert for Ahmed Banaja,
Click here to add General Entertainment Authority as an alert
Disable alert for General Entertainment Auth ...,
Click here to add Jeddah as an alert
Disable alert for Jeddah
The CEO of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Amr bin Ahmed Banaja, has claimed that Jeddah is a fertile region for private sphere investment in the leisure and entertainment industries.
“The GEA has sought to provide the necessary infrastructure for developing new entertainment and sports activities,” he told guests at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s 75th anniversary celebration, stressing that potential entertainment revenues in the city could reach SR 30 billion ($8 billion) and create up to 200,000 jobs by 2030.
Read More
500 Companies Established in Saudi Arabia to Boost Entertainment Sector
Saudi Arabia to Become One of the Top 10 International Entertainment Destinations
He reminded the audience that the GEA was a legislative body, however, and not an executive authority. It would be up to the private sector to create the opportunities for growth.
But, Banaja added, the GEA would build new partnerships with private companies, and create seven new entertainment venues in Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, to give the companies a platform from which to prosper and expand.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's