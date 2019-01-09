Saudi Firm Predicts Oil Price to Hit $70 by Summer

Apicorp made the prediction in a report as the oil price again ticked higher, supported by the hopes that talks between China and the US would defuse current trade tensions. (Shutterstock)

A top Saudi energy project funder expects oil to trade between $60 and $70 by mid-2019 as the price of crude rose on Tuesday.

Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (Apicorp) made the prediction in a report as the oil price again ticked higher, supported by the hopes that talks between China and the US would defuse current trade tensions.