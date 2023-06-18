Saudi-French meeting ahead of investment forum

ALBAWABA – A senior French delegation met with a high-level Saudi Arabian ministerial team, Sunday, headed by Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih, in Paris, France, according to Zawya.

This meeting comes ahead of the French-Saudi Investment Forum, which will kick off Monday, in Paris, featuring an “Invest Saudi” booth.

The forum will take place in conjunction with the official reception of the delegates of the 179 member states of the Bureau International des Expositions, according to Zawya. The bureau is the organizing body for the International Expo.

On the eve of the Bureau’s 172nd General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, June 20, a ceremony will be held to provide an overview of Riyadh’s bid to host Expo 2030. The ceremony will be titled “Together we look forward to the future”.

The forum will conclude with bilateral business meetings, during which, Invest Saudi, the investment promotion platform for the Kingdom, will explore opportunities available to French investors.

Invest Saudi will seek to highlight Riyadh’s readiness, with investment opportunities and major projects, to host exhibitions and global events such as Expo 2030, currently and in the future.

The Forum is the latest in a series of high-level French-Saudi engagements over the last year designed to enhance the bilateral partnership.

These have included visits to Saudi Arabia by French President Emmanuel Macron and Minister for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, Olivier Becht. As well as visits to France by al-Falih.