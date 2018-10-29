Saudi Healthcare, Education Sectors to See $1.6 Billion Investments

The partnership between Hassana and NMC Saudi Arabia has ambitious growth plans across different health care sub-sectors." (NMC)

NMC Healthcare and Hassana Investment Co., the investment arm of Saudi Arabia’s General Organization for Social Insurance (GoSI), have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of establishing a network of medical facilities across Saudi Arabia.

The MoU targets a total investment of SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) and the employment of up to 10,000 staff over the next five years, NMC said in a statement.

This agreement is part of the “Invest in Saudi Arabia” initiative, launched within the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020.

“The partnership between Hassana and NMC Saudi Arabia has ambitious growth plans across different health care sub-sectors. Both sides are committed to provide the highest standards of health services and boost revenues,” said Saad bin Abdul Mohsen Al Fadhli, CEO of Hassana.

NMC CEO Prasanth Manghat said this partnership puts into practice the company’s vision to provide integral health care services through a wide range of means. The development of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and long-term health care; the aesthetic surgeries department; modern centers for children and diabetic patients.