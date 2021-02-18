KSA to Host The Ninth International Energy Forum

Watch the IEA IEF OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks proceedings:

“The production adjustments that OPEC and Non-OPEC producers agreed to under the 2016 Vienna Declaration … cushioned the blow COVID-19 dealt energy markets as subsequent data series underscore.”

“The structural energy policy and market shifts that COVID-19 brings shall influence future energy supply and demand modelled in long-term scenarios greatly as well. A swift and inclusive global economic recovery depends on how various public health, macroeconomic, and other variables will reinforce domestic and international energy policy, sustainable development, and climate goals,” the document added.

Among the major personalities expected in the event are Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister; Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, India’s minister of petroleum, natural gas and steel; Timipre Sylva, Nigeria’s minister of state for petroleum resources; Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the secretary general of OPEC; Joseph McMonigle, the secretary general of International Energy Forum; and Dr. Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency.