Saudi-Indian Forum to Explore Bilateral Business Opportunities

A high-powered Saudi business delegation is accompanying Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to India.



Executives in major companies, senior government officials from the Saudi and Indian sides will attend the Saudi-India Forum to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday. It is being organized in cooperation with the Saudi General Investment Authority (SAGIA).



Nearly 400 Saudi and Indian businessmen are expected to take part in event that will include 10 workshops and bilateral meetings to discuss opportunities for business cooperation.

The forum will see an exchange of memorandums of understandings and handing over of licenses to private sector entities between the Saudi side and the Indian side.



There will be an overview of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) which is a major program of Saudi Vision 2030.



The forum will discuss Saudi Arabia's offering of financial (and non-financial) incentives and enablers to ensure sustainable development of targeted sectors and promising industries.