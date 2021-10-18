Saudi, Jordanian Investors to Launch Fly Aqaba

  1. Home
Published October 18th, 2021
The new airline will operate a limited number of flights during the first phase to Amman, European, Gulf and other Arab countries. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
eyeing a strong tourism recovery for Jordan's “Golden Triangle” (Aqaba, Petra and Wadi Rum) and to Jordan, in general.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is getting a new airline in a new agreement signed with Saudi investors to launch a new private sector-owned airline called Fly Aqaba to be based in Aqaba.

Fly Aqaba

The $20 million deal was signed by Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and Fly Aqaba Company eyeing a strong tourism recovery for Jordan's “Golden Triangle” (Aqaba, Petra and Wadi Rum) and to Jordan, in general.  

The new airline will operate a limited number of flights during the first phase to Amman, European, Gulf and other Arab countries. These flights are planned to start from Aqaba Airport, which is also known as King Hussein International Airport.

