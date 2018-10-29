Saudi Launches Support Center for SMEs

The center provides a number of direct services to entrepreneurs and Saudis interested in carrying out commercial activities. (Shutterstock)

Minister of Commerce and Investment and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Munshiaat) Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi inaugurated the first center for supporting and empowering the SMEs sector in the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The center provides a number of direct services to entrepreneurs and Saudis interested in carrying out commercial activities.

It also comprises “Miras” platform that facilitates procedures for starting a business and practicing commercial activities by providing all government services needed by entrepreneurs at the beginning of their commercial venture.

Al-Qasabi was briefed on the readiness of the center and the way it serves the beneficiaries.

“Munshiaat” explained the methods for providing services and products as well as supporting and empowering SMEs.

Al-Qasabi met several SME owners, guides and trainers. He listened to their suggestions on supporting this vital sector, which will contribute in achieving the goals of Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“Munshiaat” aims at raising the contribution of SMEs in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 20% to 30%.