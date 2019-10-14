Saudi Nationals Can Now Visit 63 Countries Without a Visa

Out of all 200 countries in the world, you’re going to be surprised to know that with your Saudi passport you can now visit 63 countries without a prior visa.





Those countries are welcoming you now with open arms, so you have absolutely no excuse to stop you from grabing your passport and travel right now.

Saudi officials have been working on loosening their visa regulations and welcoming more and more foreigners, so it’s no surprise that the Kingdom has reached that level of accessibility.