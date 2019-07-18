Saudi PIF Acquires 40 Percent Stake in Aramco-Jacobs Venture

  1. Home
Published July 18th, 2019 - 07:28 GMT
Saudi Aramco's stake in the joint venture has been trimmed to 20%, while Jacobs Engineering remains at 40%.
Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) has purchased a 40 per cent stake in Jasara Program Management Company, a joint venture between state oil giant Saudi Aramco and US-based Jacobs Engineering Group.


Jasara was set up in 2017 to provide management services for social infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia and across parts of the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

In a major move, PIF has acquired 30% of Jasara from Saudi Aramco and 10% from Jacobs Engineering thus taking its total stake in Jasara to 40%.

Following this transaction, Saudi Aramco's stake in the joint venture has been trimmed to 20%, while Jacobs Engineering remains at 40%.

A leading US listed company, Jacobs had recently acquired global engineering company CH2M. The majority of Jacobs Engineering clients by revenue are public clients, according to first quarter 2019 company results.

