  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Saudi PIF Acquires Stake in Italian Supercar Maker Pagani

Saudi PIF Acquires Stake in Italian Supercar Maker Pagani

Published August 19th, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
Saudi PIF Acquires Stake in Italian Supercar Maker Pagani
The Pagani family will keep full control of the company, with the PIF joining Italian minority shareholders Nicola Volpi and Emilio Petrone, according to a statement. (Shutterstock)

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Italian supercar maker Horacio Pagani SpA, Bloomberg reported.

Also ReadLucid Motors Perceived As Major Step In PIF’s StrategyLucid Motors Perceived As Major Step In PIF’s Strategy

The investment by the PIF is part of a long-term strategic partnership with the closely held Italian company.

The Pagani family will keep full control of the company, with the PIF joining Italian minority shareholders Nicola Volpi and Emilio Petrone, according to a statement.

Also ReadLucid Motors Perceived As Major Step In PIF’s StrategyWill A Made-in-Saudi Electric Car Be Available for Purchase Soon?

Terms weren’t disclosed.

It's worth mentioning that the PIF had hired advisers including Boston Consulting Group to explore establishing its own domestic electric-car maker. The Saudi fund has been active in the EV space going back several years, acquiring a small stake in Tesla in 2018 and later investing in Lucid Group.

Tags:Saudi ArabiaPIFPublic Investment Fund

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...