Saudi PIF To Invest in Investcorp-Aberdeen Infrastructure Fund

Bahrain-based Investcorp, a leader in alternative investment products, said that Aberdeen Standard Investcorp Infrastructure Partners (ASIIP) has received a capital commitment from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) for up to 20% of the total size of the fund in advance of its anticipated first closing.

The fund has also received board approval from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to commit $90 million. It is expected that the fund will be joined by other global institutional investors, including: pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, family offices and private clients.

PIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, is the engine driving the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia as part of its Vision 2030 objectives. This investment is in line with PIF’s mission of building strategic economic partnerships, unlocking promising economic opportunities, and deploying patient capital to support sectors with significant long term growth potential.

ASIIP aims to participate in the economic transformation in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the wider Mena region by investing in sustainable core infrastructure projects. With Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) and United Nations Sustainable Developments Goals (UN SDG) at the heart of its philosophy, ASIIP’s mission is to deliver solutions in healthcare, education, water, mobility and digital infrastructure that will have a positive impact on communities and future generations.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Investcorp, said: “Today’s uncertain and challenging economic environment has created a gap between the need to develop or upgrade critical infrastructure and the resources available for such projects. For nearly 40 years, Investcorp has served as a trusted partner to our clients and communities in pursuit of our vision to enrich the lives of future generations. We believe that investing in infrastructure is critical for supporting long-term economic growth and we are proud that our joint venture with Aberdeen Standard Investments has secured this commitment from PIF and will now look to drive sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

Sami Neffati, Managing Partner of Aberdeen Standard Investcorp Infrastructure Partners, said: “PIF is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world and a driving force in Saudi’s economic transformation in line with Vision 2030, we are thrilled by our partnership. ASIIP identified significant opportunities in Saudi Arabia and the region. We are drawing on our unrivalled network of global relationships and expertise to foster foreign, regional and local investment in sustainable infrastructure that preserves the environment, and serves communities and future generations.”