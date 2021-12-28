Saudi Railway Partners with Uber to Launch New Service in Kingdom

This new service allows SAR clients to schedule rides in advance through the Uber app, enabling a faster arrival.

The first phase will cover stations in Riyadh on the North Train line and Qassim, and for the Eastern Train, Riyadh, Hofuf, and Dammam.

The stations Al Majmaah, Hail, Al Jawf, Qurayyat and Abqaiq will be covered in the second phase.

SAR's new partnership with Uber is expected to boost the level of transportation for SAR passengers, which comes in line with the railway company’s development plans.

The agreement will also see further steps to enhance passengers’ travel experience, Senior Vice President for Passenger Transport at SAR, Khaled Al-Harbi said.