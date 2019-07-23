Saudi Transport Authority Launches E-Portal Enables Carriers to Transfer Goods

The Saudi Public Transport Authority launched the Bayan e-portal that enables carriers and loading brokers from issuing a document to transfer goods.





The portal aims to control and regulate transfer operations and preserve the rights and responsibilities of the parties.

It also aims to boost accuracy and speed in operations in line with regulatory lists and international agreements to develop the transport market.

This step consolidates Saudi Arabia’s industry of logistic services through managing the flow of various resources from the producer to the consumer.

The industry represents one of the basic goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to become a global logistics hub and move up in the logistic services index from the 49th to the 25th position globally, and first regionally.

The Bayan portal includes two services. The first is the “Transport document service”, which includes the issuing of a document that serves as proof of the carrier’s receipt of the goods.

The second is “Cargo manifest service”, which is a list of the loaded goods per trip. It also includes the description, numbers and weights of the goods and addresses of senders and recipients.