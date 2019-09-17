Saudi Women to Start Driving School Buses in the Kingdom

The Ministry of Education will hire Saudi women drivers to transport school students, according to Ibtisam Al-Shehri, spokesperson of the ministry. Speaking to Okaz/Saudi Gazette, she said that both men and women will be hired as school bus drivers.





“Tatweer Company for Educational Services has signed contracts with a number of school transport operators. There is no provision in the contract, specifying the gender of the drivers whether they are men or women. This enables transport contractors to hire those women who fulfill the required terms and conditions to work as school bus drivers,” she said.

Al-Shehri said that the terms and conditions include the age between 30 and 60, holder of public driving license, a certificate showing no criminal background, passing medical test, in addition to intensive training courses in safe driving of school buses.