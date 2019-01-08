

There is nothing wrong with such work as it involves business that can generate a lot of profit. Saudis have the right to benefit from this and earn experience so that in the future they will dominate this field. Everyone will see how their condition will improve when they make a lot of money from engaging in business.

Read More

Saudi Arabia Announces the Saudization of Sales Jobs in These Fields

Saudi Architect Paves Her Career Path in Helping People With Disabilities



When the government helps citizens to work in this field, it gives them the chance to become businessmen. This field was dominated by expats from certain nationalities that were running it professionally. We all have seen how they started with a small grocery store, and then ended up with a chain of 20 stores and made great fortunes.



No one will serve the country better than the sons and daughters of the country. They need to work in all professions and there is no shame in that.

By Ibrahim Ali Naseeb