Save a Fortune this Valentine’s Day with these 4 Tips

Valentine’s day is supposed to be about spreading love and not money. (Shutterstock)

By Rim ElChami

It’s the time of the year where we see people celebrating love everywhere. The time of the year where a rose’s price soars 10 times, fine dining becomes ridiculously expensive, and the majority of gifts in stores are overpriced. But who said love should be that costly?!

For those who agree with me, and those who are panicking because they haven’t planned anything for Valentine’s day yet, I have you covered!

Believing that love should be spread everywhere and all the time regardless of one’s budget, I curated the 4 tips below to help you celebrate love on Valentine’s day, and every day, without worrying about your bank account balance.

1. Use coupons proudly

Don’t we all get the butterflies when we save a bunch using coupons, or is it just me?

That’s what I thought. So why not use these coupons when dining out on Valentine’s day?!

No one can shame or blame you for that. On the contrary, the guy eyeing you on the other table will think you’re a genius, and your date (who I assume genuinely loves you) will be in the same euphoric state that you’re in. So relax, and hand these coupons to the waiter with pride!

2. Home sweet home

Ladies, raise your hand if you think your man looks sexier wearing an apron in the kitchen. Wow! That’s a lot of hands!

Gents, if you’re not convinced yet, science has proven that women find their partners most appealing in the kitchen and not in the bedroom.

So what are you waiting for? Roll up your sleeves, and put your apron on. Prepare a delicious meal for your lady, and see how her beautiful eyes will transform into hearts instantly.

You won’t be winning her heart only, you’d be winning the “saver of the month” prize at your bank.

3. The most valuable things in life are for FREE

Why do we tend to forget this on Valentine’s day?

Although it’s Valentine’s day, you can still enjoy a romantic long walk on the beach under the moon’s light with your significant other, or chill on the sofa next to your loved one watching one of Hollywood’s RomComs.

There are various activities that couples can enjoy together that wouldn’t require any of them to sell their organs.



4. DIY cards & gifts

For those who are not familiar with the term “DIY”, it stands for “Do It Yourself”.

DIY cards and gifts are the most thoughtful things you could gift to your date.

It’s not cheap. It’s thoughtful. It shows how much time and effort you’ve invested in crafting it, and nothing is more valuable than your time, right?

Not forgetting to mention that when you create something for the one you love, there’s no chance you’ll go wrong since you’re taking into consideration everything the other partner loves and admires. Unlike materialistic gifts that might not match a person’s taste or expectations.

Last but not least, if none of the above impressed your date, then feel free to use this phrase:”Valentine’s day is supposed to be about spreading love and not money.”