Scotland to Pilot a Four-Day Work Week

Areej Salem

Published September 1st, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
The research found out that 80 percent of Scottish people think that slashing days of work without any pay cuts would have a positive effect on their well-being thus be more productive. (Shutterstock)
Scotland has officially begun piloting a four-day work week policy without any pay cuts, following the steps of both Iceland and New Zealand.

Pandemic Effect on Work in Scotland

The changes in working practices due to the pandemic have inspired IPPR Scotland,  Scotland's progressive think tank, to conduct a survey on a four-day work week on 2,203 people aged between 16 and 65.

Scotland

The research found out that 80 percent of Scottish people think that slashing days of work without any pay cuts would have a positive effect on their well-being thus be more productive.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) allocated £10 million (over $13 million) to fund companies who opted to test this theory shifting to a four-day week.

Other countries like Iceland and New Zealand have already shifted to fewer working hours and so have seen positive experiences citing more productivity boost and motivation among workers.

 

