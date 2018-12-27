Second Protest in Lebanon Over Economic Instability

Lebanon has been without a new government for about seven months due to wrangling among the country’s political rivals.

On Wednesday, about 150 people gathered in central Beirut and chanted slogans against Lebanon’s politicians, calling them “corrupt.” The demonstrators also called for the formation of a new government as soon as possible to ease economic problems in the country.

“We deserve a better living,” the protesters shouted.

No violence was reported.

On Sunday, a bigger rally in central Beirut was marred by minor violence between security forces and some protesters.

Earlier Wednesday, the army called on the Lebanese to protest “peacefully” and vowed zero tolerance to “any disturbance of security.”

Last month, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, a Sunni Muslim backed by Saudi Arabia, blamed the Iranian-backed Shiite Hezbollah group for delaying the formation of the government.